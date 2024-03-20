A Number of Famous People Wrote Letters of Support for Acting Coach Brian Peck

The four-part docuseries Quiet on Set has unveiled the horrifying abuse that was taking place across Nickelodeon, and included many of its child stars. One allegation that has received plenty of time on the show came from Amanda Show and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell , who opens up in the documentary for the first time about being abused by his acting coach, Brian Peck, when he was 15 years old.

Peck was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges of child sexual abuse, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. Before he was sentenced, though, 41 friends and family, including several well-known celebrities, wrote letters in support of Peck. Those letters were sealed until the documentary crew successfully petitioned to have them unsealed in 2023. Here's what we know about who was behind some of these letters.