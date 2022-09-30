'Secret Invasion' Star Cobie Smulders Talks Raising Kids With Husband Taran Killam (EXCLUSIVE)
Actress Cobie Smulders may be known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at home, she's simply known as "mom."
The mother of two — who partnered with Colgate Smile Fund to help assist in the development of social-emotional training resources for kids — spoke exclusively with Distractify about raising her own daughters, Shaelyn, 13, and Janita, 7, with husband Taran Killam, and how the pair navigate building emotional resilience within their own family.
Cobie Smulders opened up about raising kids with husband Taran Killam.
Getting personal, Cobie told us that she and her husband help foster optimism and emotional resilience within their own family by having "discussions" with their girls.
"I think it's like being present for your kids to have those conversations. And luckily ... my kids want to have conversations ... that are sensitive, that make them feel insecure," she said.
The MCU actress cited her own childhood as a time when if she was going through something, she had to "get over it."
"I didn't really discuss what was going on inside of my mind or my heart with anybody in my family," she said. "And so I always hope to, I hope it continues this way [with my own kids]. Who knows. But we make ourselves available for those difficult conversations and provide a safe haven for them to come to when they're in need. So I hope that continues."
One thing that the actress and her Saturday Night Live alum husband are controlling for "as long as possible" is access to social media.
"My kids don't have phones. So that's pretty key. I don't know what age they will be when they have phones, but I'm trying to push it as long as possible," she said. "But they're not on social media, which I think the later the better."
While Cobie noted that social media can be wonderful in terms of learning about protests, worldwide news, and access to knowledge and information, it can also be "overwhelming." She noted that social media can also be used as a "tool of comparison."
"I think that can you can fall into a trap and that when you do it when you use it like that," she said. "Even myself, I'm like, 'I quit Instagram,' you know, and so I try to minimize usage as much as possible, but it's certainly addictive."
Cobie Smulders says her husband knows Marvel secrets "because we share a bedroom."
Like most MCU stars, Cobie could not say too much about her upcoming role in Marvel's limited series Secret Invasion. With plot points that are sure to link to future films and characters, we couldn't help but ask who in her inner circle is privy to this information.
"I mean my husband knows all because we share a bedroom," she laughed. "And my kids, like, they know a little bit but ... they're not like sneaking out inside scoop."
While Cobie's immediate family may ask her for Kevin Feige's master plan, the How I Met Your Mother star noted that the cinematic universe has become so big that "it's even hard for somebody in these films to keep track."
Well, with countless characters, films, and limited series, we certainly understand why.