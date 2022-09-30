'Secret Invasion' Star Cobie Smulders Talks Raising Kids With Husband Taran Killam (EXCLUSIVE)

The MCU actress cited her own childhood as a time when if she was going through something, she had to "get over it."

"I didn't really discuss what was going on inside of my mind or my heart with anybody in my family," she said. "And so I always hope to, I hope it continues this way [with my own kids]. Who knows. But we make ourselves available for those difficult conversations and provide a safe haven for them to come to when they're in need. So I hope that continues."