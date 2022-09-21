Anthony Mackie Says He'll be "Kicking a Lot of A--" in 'Captain America 4' (EXCLUSIVE)

It's been more than a year since Marvel fans saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully embrace his role as Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series ended on a rare peaceful note for the Avenger as he finally embraced his new role.

However, evil never rests, and avenging never ends — especially for Captain America. So, with the announcement of Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, what challenges and threats might Sam face?