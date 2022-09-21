Anthony Mackie Says He'll be "Kicking a Lot of A--" in 'Captain America 4' (EXCLUSIVE)
It's been more than a year since Marvel fans saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully embrace his role as Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series ended on a rare peaceful note for the Avenger as he finally embraced his new role.
However, evil never rests, and avenging never ends — especially for Captain America. So, with the announcement of Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, what challenges and threats might Sam face?
Distractify caught up with Marvel's Anthony Mackie — who partnered with the nation's largest roofing manufacturer, GAF, to help restore and repair roofs in New Orleans devastated by natural disasters — to chat about his charitable work, Captain America 4, and if the MCU's resident spoiler king Tom Holland is involved at all with Captain America 4.
Here's what we know about the 'Captain America 4' release date and more.
Marvel fans will have to remain patient for concrete answers regarding the central plot of Captain America 4. We won't see Sam don the stars and stripes again as Cap (unless he shows up in a post-credits scene in a different MCU property) until Captain America 4 soars into theaters on May 3, 2024.
However, Anthony revealed to Distractify that he knows what goes down in New World Order.
"I have seen a script — we finally got a draft that Malcolm [Spellman, one of the co-writers for Captain America 4] and I worked diligently on," Anthony explained.
Naturally, the Marvel star couldn't reveal what trials his Cap goes through in the script. However, he did tell Distractify: "It's a really good Marvel movie. I'm excited about it. I think it stays in the vein of, you know, what Marvel does [best]. Well, and I'm kicking a lot of ass!"
Will Spider-Man be in 'Captain America 4'?
Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Carl Lumbly will be returning in Captain America 4, reprising his role as Isaiah Bradley.
Other confirmed Captain America 4 stars reprising their MCU roles include Tim Blake Nelson (Dr. Samuel Stern in The Incredible Hulk) and Danny Ramirez (back as Joaquin Torres, whom we met in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
Thanks to the Marvel D23 panel, we know that Tim's character, Dr. Stern (better known by his evil alias The Leader), will be the main villain of Captain America 4. Will Cap be able to take on The Leader himself, or might he have to enlist the help of some old allies — like Spider-Man (Tom Holland), for example?
And if Spidey still hasn't learned how not to talk in the middle of a fight since Sam educated him on the importance of non-verbal fights in Captain America: Civil War, could it be his a-- that Captain America kicks?
Anthony couldn't disclose any Captain America 4 Avengers cameos, for obvious Kevin Feige-sized reasons, but he did tell Distractify, "Oh, [Tom's] gonna be my date to the [Captain America 4] premiere!"
Anthony Mackie is dedicated to helping his hometown of New Orleans and details his heroic work off-screen.
Spoiler alert, Marvel fans — Anthony is quite heroic, even when he's not suiting up as Captain America on-screen. The actor has partnered with GAF, the nation's largest roofing manufacturer, to help rebuild roofs for Americans in need in a brand new charitable initiative called Community Matters.
Anthony, a New Orleans native, explained to Distractify why this initiative was close to his heart.
"My father was a roofer. I dabbled in roofing from time to time, and everyone who knows me knows I'm a handy person. So to pay homage to my father and to bring this opportunity to my neighborhood, I wanted to be a part of [GAF'S Community Matters initiative]. They committed to [repairing/replacing] 500 roofs in the Gulf region and 150 in New Orleans. I thought that was amazing. And I thought that was something that I wanted to be a part of," he told us.
Anthony explained to Distractify that he's dedicated to taking what he's learned from playing Sam, a "passionate humanitarian who fights for the good of men," to heart in his life as well, which is why he was passionate about partnering with GAF for the Community Matters initiative.
The Marvel star stayed down to earth about his MCU character, noting, "[Sam's] a regular guy that just happened to get the shield from Captain America. So he's, you know, he doesn't exactly fit in. But at the same time, he tries to make it. He tries to make it work for the betterment of everybody else."
Spoken like a true Captain America.