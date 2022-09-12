Nick Fury Is Easily Recognizable for His Eye Patch — Why Does He Wear It?

Then there's Colonel Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Having first debuted in the first Iron Man film, the espionage mastermind already comes decked out in slick black apparel and his signature eye patch.

Nick Fury's eye patch is practically synonymous with the man himself. But with the upcoming premiere of Secret Invasion, fans are wondering again why he wears it in the first place. Well, the movies themselves have addressed its origin in the past.