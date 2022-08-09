Daredevil's New Yellow Suit in 'She-Hulk' Is a Reference to His First Comic Book Appearance
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are all too excited for the return of Daredevil to the canon. After a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is set to reprise his iconic role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Blind lawyer Matt Murdock meets newly-appointed Hulk and fellow attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). It's the start of a new age of the MCU, one where even the shows on the furthest fringes of the film franchise can interact with the main heroes.
But in recent promos for the new series, Daredevil can be seen sporting a brand new yellow-accented suit. This is a far cry from the maroon red body armor he once wore and the sweater and doo-rag he sported when he first started fighting crime. So what's with the new look?
Let's break down where the suit came from in the original comics.
Where does Daredevil's yellow suit come from?
Daredevil first appeared in Marvel Comics in April 1964. His origin in the MCU series is ripped straight from the pages of his debut, in which a young Matt Murdock gets radioactive waste dumped on his eyes while saving an elderly man from an oncoming truck. He loses the ability to see, but the substance heightens his other senses to a superhuman degree. He has superhuman hearing similar to echolocation, and his reflexes become supercharged.
After the death of his boxer father Jack at the hands of gangsters, Matt seeks training from a blind combat expert named Stick.
In his adult years, Matt graduates from law school and opens up a firm with his partner, Foggy Nelson. But by night, he dons a costume and uses his powers and skills to fight crime as Daredevil, the man without fear.
These days, he is best known for wearing red body armor with tiny devil horns on his cowl. But when he first made his comic debut, Daredevil was illustrated with yellow tights with red gloves, boots, and chest wear.
In terms of comics lore, this motif was inspired by Daredevil's late father, who was known for wearing a yellow boxing robe before his matches.
In the upcoming She-Hulk series, Daredevil's new look pays homage to his classic comic design. But where does it come from in canon?
Based on what we know so far, Matt employs a new look years after his old suit was appropriated by a criminal. In Season 3 of the Netflix Daredevil series, expert marksman Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) poses as Daredevil using a copy of his suit. Under Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) orders, Bullseye tries to slander Daredevil's name and ruin his reputation. Matt eventually beats both Fisk and Bullseye and seemingly retires from crimefighting.
But over five years and one Blip later, it's safe to assume that a lot has happened to Matt that might call for a suit change.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming on Aug. 18 exclusively on Disney Plus.