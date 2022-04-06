Why Does Slick Rick Wear an Eye Patch? The Sad Story Behind His Signature Look

As a member of Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew, Slick Rick grew to prominence thanks to his role in creating the group's hit tracks "The Show" and "La Di Da Di," both of which are now regarded as classic hip-hop songs. In 1986, he became the third artist signed to Def Jam Records and went on to release four solo albums. In the years since, his work has become the stuff of legends in the hip-hop community, sampled on thousands of occasions by some of the biggest stars of today.