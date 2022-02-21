Desiigner, DJ Whoo Kid, and Slushii Came Together in an Unconventional Way to Create "BAKIN" (EXCLUSIVE)

However, instead of arguing with him, DJ Whoo Kid proposed that the duo work together on a new song and let bygones be bygones.

DJ Whoo Kid seemed unphased by the whole ordeal, saying, "70 percent of everyone in the hip hop industry has f--ked ... and that goes for any kind of industry." He went on to elborate, "I f--ked some chick that George Clooney f--ked, you know ... I mean, Slushii probably f--ked someone that I've f--ked."