For RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan Was a Way to Deliver What "Was Missing in Culture" (EXCLUSIVE)

Although he admits that he dislikes speaking about success "because it feels like an ego," RZA, real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, said he always knew Wu-Tang Clan would be as big as it is.

"I even thought it would be bigger, I thought there was going to be a building in Manhattan with a ‘W’ on it, but I’m still working towards that," he said with a laugh. All in all, it's clear that RZA isn't joking, his vision for total Wu domination has largely been actualized, and he's still hungry for more.