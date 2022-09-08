'Thor: Love and Thunder' Introduces the MCU to the Embodiment of the Universe (SPOILERS)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, we learn that if Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) can get to Eternity, then he can wipe out all the gods in the universe in one stroke. Gorr’s motives come from the death of his daughter because of the carelessness of his god, and so he believes that the power gods have over humans is unjust.

It’s easy to be empathetic towards his story, but his desire to wipe out all the gods includes Thor and Loki, to name a couple of our favorites, so we still need Gorr to fail in his mission.