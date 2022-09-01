The [SPOILER] in 'She-Hulk' Points to the Entrance of a Major MCU Villain

Or if we want to connect She-Hulk to the greater MCU, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus) could be behind the rowdy boys.

Her stints in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow recruiting John Walker and Yelena Belova make it clear that she’s putting together a villainous team. Not only would it be easy for her to access and manipulate a group of Asgardian tool-wielding guys into doing her bidding, but she may also want Hulk DNA to create a Hulk of her own.