Where in the World (or Galaxy) Is Bruce Banner? Is 'She-Hulk' Teasing 'World War Hulk'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 on Disney Plus.

We don't blame Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) for completely failing to notice that her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) answered her call from outer space (also, we need deets on Bruce's cell phone plan).

After all, Jen was fired from her job for her heroic actions in Episode 1. How was she supposed to notice that her cousin was seemingly embarking on his comic book storyline World War Hulk?