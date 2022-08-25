The MCU's 'Fantastic Four,' Slated for 2024, May Have Found Its Director
Ever since Marvel Entertainment announced they would be introducing the Fantastic Four to the MCU, fans have been clamoring to know the identities of the director and cast members. John Krasinski, who was widely fan-casted as Reed Richards, appeared as a cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and speculation about the film entered the stratosphere.
Now, new rumors suggest Marvel has finally chosen a director for the upcoming 2024 Fantastic Four film. Here's what we know about the director and the cast.
Who is the director for 'Fantastic Four' 2024? It might be this man.
Initially, Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, was set to direct Fantastic Four. However, in April 2022, Deadline reported he was stepping away from the flick and superhero films in general.
In a statement, Jon said, "Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."
Since Jon Watts stepped down from the project, Marvel has been searching for the perfect director. On Aug. 24, 2022, The Direct reported that, at long last, they may have found a winner. Director Matt Shakman, who is best known for his work on television shows such as WandaVision, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Boys, and Game of Thrones, is reportedly the director for the project.
Who is in the 'Fantastic Four' 2024 cast?
Fans have been screaming for a hint at the new Fantastic Four cast, but so far, Disney hasn't budged. Reports from several sources such as CBR and FandomWire suggest that the official cast and director will be revealed at the D23 Expo, which will take place on Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2022.
Until then, there is only speculation about any potential cast members. Fans are hoping John Krasinski will reprise his role as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic from Multiverse of Madness, but there has not been confirmation from John or Kevin Feige whether this will happen. For the real scoop, everyone will have to keep an eye out for news from D23!