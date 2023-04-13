Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images UPDATE: 'Drake & Josh' Star Drake Bell Has Been Found Safe On April 13, 2023, news broke that Drake Bell has been reported as missing and endangered. Later that day, he was found safe. Here's what we know. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 13 2023, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET

Actor and musician Drake Bell, best known for his starring role on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Drake & Josh, has been found safe after initially being reported as missing and endangered in Daytona Beach, Fla. Here's what we know about the situation.

Drake Bell was reported as "missing and endangered," but has now been found.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Daytona Beach Police Department shared a post on Facebook stating that "officers [were] looking" for Drake Bell. "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m.," the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered." Daytona Beach PD urged those with any information on Drake's whereabouts to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.

Drake Bell has been reported missing, and cops are deeply concerned for his well-being. pic.twitter.com/7jUVsAFkqn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2023

According to Silver Search Illinois, the term missing and endangered describes a person who is "believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person of some other factor that may expose the person to possible harm or injury."

At 1:26 p.m. ET that same day, the Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed that the actor was safe and had been in contact with law enforcement officials. No further information was provided.