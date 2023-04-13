Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Jamie Foxx Is in the Hospital After Suffering a "Medical Complication" Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized after suffering a "medical complication." What exactly happened to him? Here's what we know about his health. By Joseph Allen Apr. 13 2023, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

It seems like Jamie Foxx is on the mend after experiencing what sounds like a fairly serious medical issue. In a statement on Instagram, Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx said that her father had been hospitalized after a "medical complication" and was now in recovery.

She didn't offer many additional details on what happened to her father, which naturally left people curious about exactly what Jamie's health issue might have been. What happened to Jamie Foxx? Here's what we know.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corrine wrote in her statement, which was sent on behalf of the entire Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

That's the only available information right now, and it doesn't exactly paint a full picture of what happened to the actor. What seems clear, though, is that the incident was fairly serious. Jamie was able to receive treatment almost immediately and is now in recovery. The Foxx family clearly doesn't want the public to know anything more, which means we don't know exactly how long Jamie's recovery might take.

Jamie Foxx hadn't posted a health update recently.

Whatever health complications Jamie is currently dealing with, it seems clear that it was a fairly sudden issue. Jamie had been active on social media lately. His most recent post, which features a drone shot of his impressive yacht, has garnered an outpouring of sympathy from those who have heard the news and hope he recovers quickly.

"So much love for you and your family hope you are feeling well," one person wrote in the comments under his post. "You are in my thoughts and prayers, get well soon," another added. "Just keeping you in my thoughts and prayers, may you have the strength to recovery quickly and listen to your body. I’m sending light and positive healing energy. There’s nothing you can’t do you’ve got this … @iamjamiefoxx Rest, your mind and body need it," a third person said.

Jamie was working on a new Netflix film with Cameron Diaz.

Prior to news of his hospitalization, Jamie was working on the Netflix film Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. Cameron had stepped away from acting for more than a decade prior to this project, and a source told People that Jamie was instrumental in convincing her to return to work with him on this project.