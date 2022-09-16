John Boyega Is One of the Acting World’s Heartthrobs, But Is He Single?
To be young, gifted, attractive, and Black. It’s no secret that Hollywood is filled with heartthrobs — from Michael B. Jordan to Kofi Siriboe. Over the years, these fine men have shown off their acting skills and served as eye candy at the same time. And as the list of attractive men in Hollywood continues to grow, British actor John Boyega is the newest talent to catch everyone’s eye.
John has been on a press run to promote The Woman King. And since the 30-year-old has been opening up about his life, fans are ready to learn about his current romantic standing. So, it’s time to ask the obvious question: Is John Boyega single? Get comfortable as we give you the deets!
Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, John Boyega is single, but he does have certain preferences in a partner.
Angela Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy did the Lord’s work. During a Sept. 16, 2022, interview with John on The Breakfast Club, the trio inquired about the star’s personal life, and he revealed that he’s currently single.
However, before any woman can try to put a bid in for his love and affection, the star does have a few preferences for a mate.
“It’s just a preference. I like my women Black,” John told the hosts. “Separate from a political statement or anything like that, it’s just, they fine as hell, you know? Melanin levels gotta be over 75 percent. Thickness gotta be there. Style gotta be there. We gotta laugh at the same jokes. We gotta bump to the same music. It’s just gotta be a flow.”
If you’ve been keeping up with John, you’ll know that his preference with dating has been consistent. In a Sept. 13, 2022, interview with GQ, John mirrored the same sentiments.
"I only date Black," John told the publication. “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?”
He continued, “Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family. It’s the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There’s nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents.”
John Boyega has also been very instrumental in using his platform and voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The popular saying, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” is one that actor John Boyega likely aligns with. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, John was very instrumental in using his voice to influence the masses.
In June 2020, John shared his sentiments with thousands of people at a Black Lives Matter rally in London. And his words hit home for a lot of people, including fellow A-listers including Olivia Wilde and Jordan Peele, who praised the star on social media for his powerful speech.
“Black lives have always mattered,” John told fellow demonstrators, via The Guardian. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”
John continued, “We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”
John's dedication in regards to the betterment of Black people, including those in the entertainment industry, will continue to earn him the respect and adoration of his peers. After all, not too many people put their careers on the line to stand up for what's right.