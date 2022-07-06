Viola Davis Reigns Supreme in 'The Woman King,' but Is It Based on a True Story?

Viola and Gina explained to Vanity Fair that there were few available resources about these women. The only book in English about the Agojie was written by a white colonizer.

"Our production designer, Akin McKenzie — incredible dude — started combing through and excising anything from the colonizer’s point of view. He knew which photos were fake and created for the World Fair. There are so few actual photos of these women. Most of them are recreated," Gina explained.