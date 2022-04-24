Actress Viola Davis began her career at a young age after being inspired to perform in high school productions. After graduation, she attended Rhode Island College and eventually the Julliard School. She first rose to fame for her role in the 2008 film adaptation of Doubt, in which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

Since then, Viola has won a slew of accolades and continued to perform in many high-profile films and TV shows such as The Help, Fences, How to Get Away With Murder, The First Lady, and more.

Birth date: Aug. 11, 1965

Birth place: St. Matthews, S.C.

Birth name: Viola Davis

Father: Dan Davis

Mother: Mae Alice Davis (neé Logan)

Marriages: Julius Tennon (m. 2003 —)

Children: Genesis Tennon

Education: Central Falls High School, the Young People's School for the Performing Arts, Rhode Island College (grad. 1988), Julliard School (grad. 1993)