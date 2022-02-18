Viola Davis Transforms Into Michelle Obama in 'The First Lady' — See Who Else Is in the Cast

The rest of the cast consists of individuals who left their mark on these incredible women in some way or another. Dakota Fanning (The Angel of Darkness) plays Betty Ford's only daughter Susan; Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) is Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson; Jayme Lawson (The Batman) portrays a young Michelle Obama; Lexi Underwood takes on the role of elder daughter Malia Obama; Saniyya Sidney plays younger daughter Sasha Obama; and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) will play Lorena “Hick” Hickock, the first female reporter in the United States and good friend of Eleanor Roosevelt.

The First Lady is set to premiere on Showtime on April 17, 2022.