‘All Day and a Night’ Rings True for Many — but Is It Based on a True Story?

Despite having a premise that undoubtedly rings true for many, All Day and a Night is not officially based on a true story. It was written by Joe Robert Cole, who also co-wrote Black Panther. However, even though the film does not tell one specific, true story, Ashton Sanders says that the film’s subject matter was in no way foreign to him.

“This character, Jah, and this story narrative wasn’t too far from what I was growing [up] around,” he told the New York Post . “I was surrounded by these archetypes. I feel like playing this character is honoring the people in my life. It is very real and it is very raw.” Those same raw emotions are seen in the character of Jahkor’s father J.D., who is played by Jeffrey Wright.

One aspect of filming that made the story feel even more authentic is the fact that prior to shooting their father-and-child reunion scene (which takes place in prison), Ashton and Jeffrey had not spent a lot of time together.

“It did kind of reflect, you know, our off-screen relationship to an extent,” Jeffrey said. “We had met, obviously, and spent time together and rehearsed together … but there was an unfamiliarity, which was kind of cool."