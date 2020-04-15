Is 'Normal People' Based on a True Story? Inside the New Hulu Series

If there's one thing we need during this coronavirus quarantine, it's a brand new show to obsess over. And it looks like we're getting just that! One of the newest series coming to Hulu is called Normal People, and by the looks of the bone-chilling trailer, it's going to be quite the binger. Now that the premiere date is nearing, there's a lot of question about whether or not Normal People is based on a true story. Scroll down for what we know!