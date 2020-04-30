Is 'Council of Dads' Based on a True Story? Inside the New NBC Show

Not exactly. Council of Dads is not fully based on a true story, however, it is inspired by the bestselling novel, The Council of Dads: My Daughters, My Illness, and the Men Who Could Be Me, which is written by author and TV host Bruce Feiler. While the show is not fully based on the book, it's adapted in some ways.

The memoir was released in 2010 and it chronicles his own life battling a rare bone cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in 2008. However, Bruce has since made a full recovery.