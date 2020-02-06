We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

It's Official: Viola Davis Is Playing Michelle Obama in an Upcoming TV Series

It's actually happening, guys! A series called First Ladies has officially been given the green light — and Viola Davis will be portraying former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reports of a project in the works involving Viola as Michelle first came in September. But now, Showtime has issued an order for the first season, which will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Showtime's president of entertainment, Jana Winograde, said in a statement according to Forbes. “’First Ladies’ fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events."