Everything You Need to Know About Tika Sumpter's Fiancé!

Actress Tika Sumpter is engaged – and the secret is out because she's tying the knot with her The Haves and the Have Nots co-star Nicholas James. 

Tika is known for keeping her personal life very private. In 2017, the new mom tried to keep her pregnancy under wraps — only giving one interview to Fit Pregnancy and never publicly declared the identity of her daughter's father. 