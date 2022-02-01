BHM Serves as a Much-Needed Time to Reflect on the Most Important Moments in Black History

If you weren't able to put the pieces together already, BHM is the commonly-used acronym for Black History Month, the yearly celebration of Black history that occurs throughout all of February each year in the United States of America.

It is unclear exactly how the acronym grew to prominence, but its popularity has likely been accelerated in the internet age through the prevalence of hashtags, given the fact that #bhm is much shorter to write and share than #blackhistorymonth.