Viola Davis Mocked for Pursed Lips in 'The First Lady'By Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 18 2022, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Following the April 17 series premiere of Showtime's The First Lady, Academy Award winner Viola Davis is facing severe backlash and mockery for her portrayal of Michelle Obama. The 10-episode anthology, which currently holds a 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, delves into the personal and political lives of three of the most emblematic first ladies of the United States.
Not only are critics deeming the show as "second-rate television," but fans are slamming the 56-year-old Widows actress for her "offensive" portrayal that they believe serves as an insult to former first lady Michelle Obama. But, how is the performance hurtful? Well, viewers claim the distaste lies within the overuse of pursed lips.
Viola Davis faces backlash for overdoing the pursed lips in 'The First Lady.'
In the first episode of The First Lady, titled "That White House," Viola shines bright as the wife of the 44th POTUS, Barack Obama. However, several fans are mocking the Suicide Squad star for maintaining pursed lips throughout much of her scenes, with some comparing her facial expression to a caricature.
A third fan added, "So no one could tell [Viola] that pursing of her lips to depict Michelle Obama was overkill? I’m so confused."
A fourth viewer commented, "I still can't believe she did this. She went way overboard, and no one corrected her to tell her how ridiculous it looked? Not the other actors?? The director? No one???"
Viola Davis previously said she was "terrified" about what Michelle Obama would think about her portrayal.
While speaking to Vanity Fair at the show's LA premiere screening on April 14, Viola opened up her fears regarding audience reactions.
"There’s a lot of fear that I messed up my portrayal of Michelle Obama. She's an icon. Everyone knows what she looks like and what she sounds like, so I am absolutely terrified," Viola revealed to the outlet.
She added, "But I'm mostly terrified of what [Michelle] will think. I don't want to insult her and have her calling me. I gotta make the sister look good. I just hope that it lands with her."
New episodes of The First Lady air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.