'The Last Duel' Is Based on a True Tale of Sexual Assault in Medieval Times

Ridley Scott's drama centers around the very real case of Marguerite de Carrouges accusing the squire Jacques le Gris of raping her. Jacques denied her claims, and Marguerite's husband, Jean de Carrouges, stood by his wife and took the matter to the French legal system.

This being France in 1386, all of the big-wigs of the judicial system involved at the time thought the best way to decide le Gris' innocence would be via trial by combat.