Actress Jennette McCurdy Reveals the Dark Side of Nickelodeon in New Memoir

Jennette also wrote that after "the Creator" finally faced consequences for his unprofessional and predatory behavior, Nickelodeon attempted to give her a "gift" of $300,000 in exchange for never speaking about her experiences on set.

Although he is unnamed in her memoir, many believe "the Creator" is Dan Schneider, who was ultimately investigated by ViacomCBS in 2018 prior to his departure from Nickelodeon. Schneider is responsible for creating shows such as iCarly and Zoey 101.