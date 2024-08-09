Home > Entertainment > Music > Billie Eilish Why Did Billie Eilish Lose 100,000 Followers? It's Actually Happened More Than Once "People are scared of big boobs." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 9 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Social media is such an odd beast. Following and/or unfollowing someone can make headlines, depending on your level of fame. Just look at the alleged tension between the cast of It Ends With Us, which fans figured out based on who was following who on Instagram.

Luckily there are many folks who seem to take the whole social media jungle in stride. Like Billie Eilish, for example. The singer-songwriter has lost hundreds of thousands of followers on more than one occasion, but she has pretty much laughed it off every time.

Why did Billie Eilish lose 100,000 followers? It happened the first time happened in 2020.

The first time Billie lost 100,000 followers was in late 2020, when she participated in a social media trend where folks ask you to post pictures of certain things. When one fan asked Billie to show a picture of her phone's lock screen, Billie obliged — her lock screen showed a drawing of two topless women. Another fan then asked Billie to post a picture of a drawing she was proud of, and Billie posted a collage of nude bodies and snakes with the caption "lol I love boobs."

A fan noticed soon after that Billie's follower count seemed to drop drastically, posting a side-by-side image of her follower count at 73 million and then at 72.9 million. Billie saw this and reposted a screenshot of the comparison along with her own message about the whole thing: "LMFAOOO. Y’all babies SMH."

BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS pic.twitter.com/ccvKUK4A7N — etta MISSES MUSKATEERS (@leftunderclare) December 29, 2020

The second time Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers was in 2021.

In May 2021, Billie posed in a corset on the cover of British Vogue, which caused waves among fans who were used to seeing her in baggier clothing. Later that year, in September, she talked to Elle about the backlash among those who preferred her old look, and who felt that the industry had changed her.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing," she told the magazine, adding: "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."

.@BillieEilish stars on the June 2021 cover of British Vogue. Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Dena Giannini. Read the interview in full: https://t.co/PUkoqDFXtZ pic.twitter.com/dbPFImlC2I — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2021

The next time Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers was in 2023.