Billie Eilish Has a History of Exes, but They're Not All "Bad Guys" At just 22 years old, Billie Eilish is a two-time Oscar winner and a mega pop star. But her love life hasn't been as successful. By Jamie Lerner Mar. 12 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

It seems like she’s been famous forever, but Billie Eilish only rose up around 2015 with her debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” at 14 years old. Since then, she and her brother, Finneas, have become a prodigal team of songwriting and performing, earning two Oscars, nine Grammys, and multiple other record-breaking wins. But her love life is pretty normal, all things considered.

Many young stars historically have tumultuous love lives. For example, Ariana Grande was engaged to one guy, married to another, and is now dating another, who cheated on his wife. That’s the drama of love in fame! But Billie’s biggest dating controversies have just been about the age difference of the people she’s dated. So what’s her relationship history?

Brandon Quintin Adams (2018–June 2019)

Brandon Quintin Adams, also known as 7:AMP, or "Q" to Billie, were friends before they started dating. However, we only learned about their relationship in 2021 through Billie's documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him,” Billie said.

She added, “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about … There was just a lack of effort.” Fans, of course, took to social media to chastise Brandon for how his relationship with Billie ended. He and Billie responded to the hate, with Billie encouraging her fans to "be nice to people no matter what.”

Matthew Tyler Vorce (April 2021–May 2022)

Billie started dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, who played Jt in 2012's Little Monsters when she was just 19 years old and he was 29. The 10-year age gap led to controversy about their speculated relationship, although they actually never went public. The two were seen getting cozy while grabbing coffee together in Santa Barbara, Calif. and allegedly dated for about a year before breaking things off. Cheating rumors spread, but without naming names, Matthew shared on Instagram, "Nobody cheated on anyone."

Jesse Rutherford (October 2022–May 2023)

Billie's most famous and public relationship, however, was her 6-month fling with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. 11 years her senior, Jesse was the first relationship Billie actually made public. In the past, she did her best to keep her relationships private. "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret," Billie said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

She added, "I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?'" Even still, not long after, Billie and Jesse stepped onto the red carpet together. They were first captured kissing in October 2022 and after Halloween, Billie posted a pic of their couple's costume: Billie dressed as a baby and Jesse as an old man, mocking the backlash towards their age gap. They were last seen at Coachella 2023 and later confirmed their split.

Ava Capri (Speculated 2023)

After Billie's split from Jesse, Page Six shared that Billie was "seen getting cozy with Love, Victor actress Ava Capri, who is queer." However, Ava has been in a long-term relationship with her girlfriend, Alexis G. Zall, for at least five years, so it's unlikely anything serious happened between Billie and Ava. Even still, Ava and Alexis jokingly agreed in a High Snobiety interview that they "love a third."

