Home > Entertainment > Music > Billie Eilish Source: Instagram / @billieeilish; Twitter / @@SkinChilaquiles Is Billie Eilish in Jail? Man Scales Tower Holding a "Free Billie Eilish" Sign A man waving a "Free Billie Eilish" sign raises questions in Hollywood Boulevard. Is the popular songstress in jail? Here's everything we know. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 26 2023, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is one of the biggest names in music. An incredibly accomplished individual, she released her first single “Ocean Eyes'' in 2015 at just 14 years old and immediately went viral. Over the years, she has continued to grow as an alt-pop artist in between snagging Grammys and topping the charts one hit after the other (you know, the usual!).

Article continues below advertisement

One thing about Billie’s fans is that they go hard. Real hard. In fact, when Billie shared a photo of her on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2021, she broke Instagram history when she received her first million likes on the photo in under six minutes — a time that has yet to be beaten.

Source: Getty Images Billie Eilish at the Los Angeles premiere Of Prime Video's "Swarm" in March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie’s fans always have her back and want the best for the “Bad Guy” crooner. So when news broke that a man recently was seen scaling a TV tower on Hollywood Boulevard with a "Free Billie Eilish" sign, we freaked. Is Billie in legal trouble? Is she being incarcerated?

Holding a sign that says “Free Billie Eilish” pic.twitter.com/wkdZDbaIcq — babe. (@SkinChilaquiles) April 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Is Billie Eilish in jail?

No, Billie is not in jail or in any type of trouble with the law. In fact, she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden hours before the incident looking very free. According to KTLA, this unidentified man climbed 30 feet up the outlet's tower in Los Angeles, Calif., with a sign that read “Free Billie Eilish" on April 26, 2023. Officials referred to him as a protestor seeking attention, but what he was protesting was unclear. At one point, the man began playing an electric guitar.

Me trying to rescue Billie Eilish from Prison after seeing "Free Billie Eilish" trending for no reason. pic.twitter.com/xexe52ar2r — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) April 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The back of his "Free Billie Eilish" sign also had a different message on the back that read “MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones.” After about three hours, he climbed down by himself and was arrested without further incident and faced charges of trespassing.

Billie Eilish, sleeping peacefully as “FREE BILLIE EILISH” trends, not knowing she needs to be set free. pic.twitter.com/cp9Pt1JctB — Bean Nicky Barnes 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 (@BeanNickyBarnes) April 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with this man's stunt as clearly Billie was fine. "Free Billie Eilish? From what exactly?" teased one user. Another joked that maybe the man was trying to free Billie from being on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“free billie eilish” from james corden Ohh it all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/bCfY0kgN8U — َ (@qxytocin) April 26, 2023