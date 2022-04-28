In an effort to keep James Corden as host of The Late Late Show for as long as possible, CBS executives dangled a variety of proposals in front of him. President and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, SEVP Programming Thom Sherman, and Nick Bernstein, SVP, Late-Night Programming (West Coast) trotted out a "variety of deals including a three-year extension, a two-year extension, and a rolling one-year deal before he made his decision."

Unfortunately, it was just time to go.