James Corden Has Been Married to His Wife, Julia Carey, for Nearly a Decade

The Late Late Show host James Corden is known for driving around and singing with celebrities in his popular " Carpool Karaoke " segment. The British entertainer also boasts an impressive voiceover and hosting resume, among other endeavors in the industry. What James' fans likely don't know about him is anything pertaining to his personal life; the comedian prefers to keep details about his family private.

However, we do know she's likely busy with their three children: son Max, born in 2011; daughter Carey, born in 2014; and daughter Charlotte, born in 2017.

Unfortunately, there isn't a ton of information about what Julia is up to these days, as James' wife doesn't have any public social media accounts and seems to prefer life away from the spotlight.

Julia got her start in the entertainment industry as an actress on shows like Wings and Enemy at the Door before working as a television producer. Reportedly, she's currently working in Los Angeles helping with the creation and production of TV shows.

Who introduced James Corden to his wife?

When she and James first met, Julia was working for the nonprofit Save the Children. The couple was introduced by James' best friend, actor Dominic Cooper. For James, it was love at first sight when he first met his wife — and his pickup line was a seriously bold one.

Article continues below advertisement

He told People in 2018 of the encounter: “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world.’ She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”

Source: People/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

James and Julia jokingly planned the rest of their lives together about an hour and half after meeting. "We were both talking about how much we felt like we were now past the notion of going out every night — that we had hit the age where the prospect of a quiet night in was glorious," he recalled.

James continued, “I remember saying to her, ‘Well, what about on Friday we could do nothing together? You could come over and we could just do nothing. And then maybe we could do nothing on the Saturday, and we could do nothing on the Sunday. And if our evenings are enough of nothing, then maybe this would become something.' And she said, ‘That sounds like a fun idea.'"

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2016 interview, James gave a public shoutout to Julia for agreeing to relocate to the U.S. in the first place. "All credit to my wife, who agreed to move when our daughter [Carey] was five weeks old and our son [Max] was three," he said during a segment on the Lorraine show. "That is a massive thing, an undertaking."

Source: Lorraine/YouTube