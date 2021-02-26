Billie Eilish Says That People Haven't Seen the Worst of Her Tourette Syndrome

Throughout her career, 19-year-old Billie Eilish has been very open and honest about her life. She has talked about how she's struggled with her mental health multiple times and how music has been a way to cope with her psychological distress. In her documentary that just premiered — Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry — she went into detail about her Tourette syndrome and how it's affected her.

It might come as a shock or surprise to people that the singer-songwriter has this neurological disorder that causes people to have "tics." A quick explainer about tics: Per the Centers for Disease and Prevention website , tics "are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly." The body has no control when these actions happen to people who have Tourette's.

Billie has learned to maneuver with the timing of her tics so that when she's in public, on-camera, or performing, she doesn't have to deal with them. If you want to get more of an inside look into the teenage star's personal life, keep on reading.

Billie Eilish has Tourette syndrome.

The musician first revealed her Tourette's in an Instagram story back in 2018. She started off by saying, "I would love to get this straight so everyone can stop acting goofy. I have diagnosed Tourette's." Billie also talked about why she never really spoke about it before, saying, "I've never mentioned it on the internet because no one thinks im deada-- ... as well as ... the fact that I've just never wanted people to think of Tourette's every time they think of me."

And in her documentary, which debuted almost three years after she first told the world about her Tourette's, she touched on her tics and how her fans haven't seen her go through her intense tics. "It’s confusing when someone is making a weird face gesture or throwing out their neck," she said in the film. "The internet hasn’t really seen the bad [tics] because I’m really good at suppressing them," she admitted.

But she also discussed how suppressing her tics isn't probably healthy for her in the long run. "The thing is, the longer you suppress them, the worse they get afterward. I’m sure one day everyone will see the tic attacks that happen when I’m stressed and haven’t slept," she said. She did also say that she is thankful that her Tourette's isn't as severe as it could be. "It could be a lot worse and it’s not, and I’m grateful for that," Billie acknowledged.