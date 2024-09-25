Home > Entertainment Diddy's Resurfaced VHS Birthday Party Invite Features Donald Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, and More "They are all consulting their lawyers." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 25 2024, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@andrea3stacks

Amid all the news coming out about Diddy and his alleged debauchery following his September arrest, one of the biggest media focuses has been his "Freak Offs" — wild, elaborate parties that were said to feature plenty of celebrities, controlled substances, and copious amounts of baby oil. Among other charges, the music mogul has been accused of forcing women to take part in these Freak Offs, often "under the pretense of a romantic relationship."

Now, an old VHS invitation for Diddy's birthday celebration in 1998, which was supposedly sent out to guests, has resurfaced on the internet — and folks are running wild with theories. The tape features several celebrities, from Will Smith to Magic Johnson, and even Diddy's late ex, Kim Porter. Here's what we know.

Diddy's 1998 VHS birthday invitation featured a gaggle of celebrities.

The VHS tape, which was obtained by Page Six and likely resurfaced as a result of the raids on Diddy's home, was shared to TikTok by a journalist named Andrea — and she sets it up perfectly. "Picture this: It's 1998, and Puff Daddy sends you this VHS birthday invitation," she says. The tape then begins to play, starting with a clip of Oprah telling the recipient, "You're invited to celebrate the birth of ..."

Her sentence is finished by comedian Chris Rock as the clip switches: " ... Sean 'Puffy' Combs." What follows is a veritable who's-who of Hollywood in the late '90s, featuring stars from Steven Tyler and Mariah Carey to Ellen DeGeneres and Donald Trump. Each celebrity lists a new nickname for Diddy, including Joan Rivers's "Puff Daddy" to Chris Rock's "Puff the Magic Dragon."

Other high-profile features on the tape are Derek Jeter, Ben Stiller, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Hilfiger, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and more, and they're all so excited to invite you to their good friend Sean Combs's 29th birthday bash. Per Page Six, the party was reported to cost around $600,000, and over 1,600 celebrities — including Naomi Campbell, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Costner, and more that weren't featured in the video — were in attendance.

While it's unclear if this celebration ended up devolving into one of Diddy's infamous Freak Offs, folks on the internet have certainly aimed their present-day scrutiny toward everyone who appeared in the invitation video. "They are all consulting their lawyers," one TikTok user said. Another wrote, "This is a whole videoed list of participants and accomplices."

Others were quick to point out Ellen's seemingly strategic pineapple prop: "Ellen with the damn pineapple. If you know, YOU KNOW." For those who don't know, pineapples — particularly upside-down ones — are often used as a symbol for swinging or group sex.