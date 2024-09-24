Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Musician and Kim Porter's Ex-Husband Al B. Sure Still Defends Her Years After Her Tragic Death "It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the legacy of our beloved Lady KP." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 24 2024, 4:48 p.m. ET Source: mega

The recent investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs has dredged up with it a plethora of drama surrounding his colleagues, friends, and even exes. From the wave of CEOs stepping down in the wake of Diddy's arrest to folks reflecting on previous viral moments involving the controversial star, everyone around him is being dragged into the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

While some, including Usher, have been defending themselves, others are unable to do so — like Diddy's late ex-girlfriend, Kimberly Porter. And while the public has been trying to use their connections to her to stir up drama, another one of Kim's high-profile exes, Al B. Sure, is having none of it. His public displays of support toward her, even after her death, have caused many to wonder about what their relationship was like. Let's take a look.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Al B. Sure and Kim Porter's relationship timeline.

Though the former couple's relationship has only taken the spotlight recently, it began way back in 1988. Kim and Al were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend, record executive Andre Harrell, backstage after one of Al's performances.

Their relationship grew from there, and Al actually moved Kim from Georgia to New York in order to kick-start her modeling career. The two seemed to have a loving relationship, and after roughly one year of dating, the pair allegedly got married. While their marriage was never publicized, it was revealed by Al in a posthumous Fox Soul interview in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"I posted something the other day, talking about my ex-wife — yeah, I said it. My ex-wife! Kimberly," he said, referring to an Instagram tribute he had made for the late model. "Nobody knew because we didn’t discuss being married. We didn’t discuss that."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

In 1991, Kim and Al welcomed their first and only son together: Quincy Taylor Brown. He was named after Al's mentor at the time, Quincy Jones, and he also happened to be born on his father's birthday. As many know, Quincy would go on to be adopted by Diddy while he and Kim were together, and he is still considered to be one of Diddy's sons to this day.

When talking about Quincy in recent interviews, Al's love for both his son and his ex-wife is apparent: "His mom was, you know, my first love ... and we made an amazing, amazing young man." However, shortly after Quincy's birth, Kim and Al split.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unclear exactly what caused the breakup, it's easy to see that there was no bad blood between the two, as Al continues to speak highly about Kim years after her untimely death. Kim sadly passed away due to complications from pneumonia in 2018, and in 2024, he has made it his mission to absolve her from the vicious rumors and "unauthorized nonsense" that have recently spread in relation to Diddy's arrest.