Home > Entertainment > Music Al B. Sure Was in a Coma for Two Months, but Has Made a Remarkable Recovery Radio host Al B. Sure was on death's door in 2022, but he has made a fairly remarkable recovery and focused much more on his health. By Joseph Allen Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Radio host and musical artist Al B. Sure, whose full name is Albert Joseph Brown III, is still living in the wake of a remarkably serious health scare. Al was in a coma for two months in 2022, and his condition was so serious that at one point, his doctors considered putting him in hospice.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, Al's condition has improved considerably since that low point. Now, more than a year later, many are still wondering what happened to Al in 2022, and what he has said about it.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Al B. Sure?

Al's health complications started when he collapsed in 2022 while he was working on new music. Al was hospitalized and was eventually diagnosed with multiple serious illnesses, including renal failure. "I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," Al explained after he woke up from a coma that lasted for two months.

As part of his treatment, Al received a new liver and said that he was now on the mend. "What people don't truly understand, unless you've been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking," he said. "I have what's called 'Chevron,' that's when they cut your chest open which is probably the first time I was actually talking about it… [I'm a] recipient of an amazing blessed new liver — and you know I'm going to treat it well."

Article continues below advertisement

Since his near-death experience, Al has devoted a good portion of his life to advocating for the care of others and to discussing his own experience with a medical emergency. "If I can influence or help or inspire someone else, I did my job," he explained afterward. In particular, Al has focused his efforts on helping people to understand how important transplants are to preserving life.

Article continues below advertisement

Al has been open about his journey and his medical crisis.

In a post shared by the organization Transplants4all, Al shared more details about his story and explained the huge role that a transplant played in saving his life. Al is now fighting for non-invasive blood tests that will help doctors detect early signs of organ rejection. “These blood tests are especially important to transplant patients in the disproportionately underserved communities including Black and Brown underserved communities,” he said.

“It makes no sense for Medicare to discontinue coverage for these underserved communities including transplant recipients who can simply take these non-invasive blood tests in the privacy of their homes rather than tying Medicare to an invasive, biopsy that might require expensive travel, time off work for the patient and caregiver and surgery in a hospital," Al added.