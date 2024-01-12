Home > Entertainment Award-Winning Radio Host Frank Ski Is Retiring — Did Something Happen to Him? What happened to radio host Frank Ski? The Atlanta-based journalist announced his retirement from WALR-CMG as he looks forward to other projects. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the world of audio, Frank Ski has worn many hats. He's worked as a DJ, journalist, and radio personality and has received high praise from prominent civil rights activists like Reverend Jesse Jackson. He has even been an active supporter of racial equality, although he has drawn some criticism for his comments on Black-owned businesses and controversial sex scandals in Atlanta.

Despite everything he has going on, Frank's success on several fronts has netted him several awards for his radio career and has even earned him the nickname, the "Rainmaker of Urban Radio." He's even known for his philanthropic endeavors in uplifting Black youths to be successful in all sorts of fields. But although Frank's career is still in full gear, he recently announced his retirement from one of his current positions. Now people are wondering if something happened to Frank Ski. Here's what we know.

What happened to radio host Frank Ski?

On Jan. 10, 2024, Frank announced that he was retiring from his radio host duties at Kiss 104.1 WALR-CMG in Atlanta. He worked for the radio station for three years. He made the announcement on his last day on air with the station.

In his official statement, Frank said, "Though it's going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at [Cox Media Group], I'm really excited about starting a new chapter in Atlanta. I'm equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and really super-serving all our affiliated. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference."

With the announcement, Frank seemingly confirmed that he has other projects and prospects lined up for the future, although he didn't go into detail about what they may involve. However, Frank did offer a bit of a follow-up on his official TikTok. In his video that was posted a day after his announcement, Frank took the time to address his fans. "My phone has been ringing off the hook [after the announcement]," Frank claimed in his video.

@frankski FRANK SKI PARTS WITH WALR-CMG ATLANTA ATLANTA, GA January 10, 2024 — Legendary Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski and WALR have agreed to part ways following completion of Frank Ski’s 3 year run in Atlanta. Ski also does a highly rated afternoon show on WHUR in DC which is syndicated nationally through Compass Media Networks and Oceanic Tradewinds on 15 plus stations. Frank Ski says, “Though it’s going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at CMG, I’m really excited about starting a new chapter in Atlanta. I’m equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and really super serving all our affiliates. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference.” Additionally in the works for 2024 for Frank Ski is the “Inspirational Vitamin” book based off his legendary daily radio benchmark as well as 2 full length musical albums: The Climate Change & The 25th Anniversary of Frank Ski #frankski #frankskishow #frankskishowwithninabrown ♬ original sound - Frank Ski

He said, "[WALR and I] decided to part ways and I do wanna say this. I love love love my Cox Media Group family. The people I work with are stellar." He continued, "We've accomplished some great things, so I don't take this lightly at all." Interestingly enough, Frank did offer a little tease as to why he decided to leave.