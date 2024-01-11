Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality Taylor Ann Green's New Beau Is Showing the 'Southern Charm' Star Some 'Southern Hospitality' Taylor Ann Green is all smiles as she flaunts her relationship on social media. Who is Gaston Rojas and what is his connection to 'Southern Hospitality'? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 11 2024, Published 6:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Taylor Ann Green at BravoCon

The biggest scandal to come out of Season 9 of Southern Charm was hardly a scandal at all. In the strange world of reality television, nothing could possibly compete with Scandoval when it comes to controversy but Taylor Ann Green certainly gave it her half all. The sales guru claims the drunken kiss she shared with her friend's ex-boyfriend never went beyond. Unfortunately for Taylor, not everyone believes her story.

Of course all of that is in her rearview mirror because Taylor has moved on from messy mistakes to a new man. You know what they say, if you want to get over one offense simply pretend it didn't happen. Her new relationship already saw a hard launch on social media with the usual questions quickly following. Who is Gaston Rojas? He has a Southern Hospitality connection.

Source: Instagram/@tayloranngreen Taylor Ann Green and boyfriend Gaston Rojas

Gaston Rojas has a pretty strong connection to 'Southern Hospitality.'

In October 2023, Taylor sat down with Us Weekly's Christina Garibaldi to chat all things Charleston. The conversation took an interesting turn when Christina mentioned a new dude on Taylor's Instagram. The Southern Charmer wasn't shy at all when she went into adorable detail about this mystery man. "I'm open about stuff like that," said Taylor.

Apparently he's Southern Hospitality star TJ Dinch's roommate, and the two met "a while back," through the aforementioned close living quarters. "He's incredible. He's great," Taylor said with a little smile. His name is Gaston, "like Beauty and the Beast," said Taylor laughing. Hopefully her Gaston doesn't end up like the other Gaston as he was decidedly one of the bad guys in the story.

They started spending time together at the end of July 2023 when a comedy of errors brought them together. "We went on an accidental date," explained Taylor. "We were supposed to be going out with some friends but then our friends bailed." With only the two of them left to hang out, they both realized that there could be something more between them. A couple of months later in September 2023 they made it official. "I feel very confident and secure in our relationship," Taylor shared.

Most of the cast of 'Southern Hospitality' likes Gaston.

Us Weekly caught up with the cast of Southern Hospitality at BravoCon in November 2023, and decided to take the opportunity to ask them about Gaston. Previously he popped up in Season 2 of the show, which was apparently enough time for everyone to form an opinion. "We love Gaston. He’s cool," said Bradley Carter, who hinted at a "crossover moment" with Taylor.

When it comes to dating, it would appear that Gaston "gets around" but that definition is definitely subjective. It could just mean he hadn't dated anyone seriously until Taylor. People love to judge! Grace Lilley was the one to drop this mini bomb, but when asked if this was a bad thing, she merely smiled.