'Southern Hospitality' Star Mia Alario Opened up About "Falling in Love" in Season 2 Mia Alario shared that 'Southern Hospitality' fans will see her find her perfect match "in real-time" during the show's second season. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 11 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@miaalario

As a financial analyst by day, feisty bartender by night, and reality TV star by day, Southern Hospitality star Mia Alario has proven she can do anything she wants. However, fans of the Bravo series have watched Mia be unlucky in love several times on the show.

Mia entered Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, looking to have a fling or two. But since filming wrapped, Mia shared she believes she finally got this love thing right with a mystery man. Here’s the tea on Mia’s beau!

Who is Mia Alario dating? The ‘Southern Hospitality’ star says she’s “in love.”

In December 2023, Mia confirmed that her motto to “work hard, party harder” would now include a plus one — a mystery boyfriend she met while filming Season 2 of Southern Hospitality. While Mia hasn’t shared who her boyfriend is with fans, the 26-year-old reality darling has confirmed fans will see her “falling in love” this season.

“The Grinch has a heart, okay," Mia joked to Pop Culture ahead of Southern Hospitality’s season premiere.

Mia added that while her relationship with the man she’s dating is “very new,” he’s been the only man to keep her attention for the first time in “2-3 years,” which is saying something. She also confirmed fans will see her fall in love “in real-time,” suggesting the romance plans out on the show.

In addition to avoiding sharing her man’s name with Pop Culture, Mia has yet to reveal his identity on Instagram. Although she has over 24,000 followers and posts frequently on the app, Mia is clearly keeping her new lover close to her chest, as there are no photos or videos of the couple.

Source: Bravo

Mia’s new relationship comes after her Season 1 ‘Southern Hospitality’ drama with Shep Rose.

Mia getting lucky in love on Season 2 of Southern Hospitality was likely a welcomed change from her previous romantic fumbles. In Season 1 of the Bravo show, Mia accused her former co-star, Shep Rose, of trying to kiss her.

In January 2023, Mia appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During her appearance, Mia spilled that her “geriatric” co-star, Shep, tried to make his move even though he was dating their Southern Hospitality co-star, Taylor Ann Green.

“Unfortunately, I was hit on by Shep,” Mia recalled to Andy (via Us Weekly). “I don’t know what he was thinking, though, because I don’t have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me.”

Mia also said she responded to Shep’s advance as any true girl would and immediately told Taylor what happened. She said that, while she was single at the time, she would want someone to say to her if they caught her man being unfaithful.

“He knew I’m not the one,” Mia said of Shep. “I’m the one to tell your girlfriend. Absolutely, I let her know. … If my boyfriend was going around Charleston acting like that, I would need somebody to tell me. I feel like I did a service.”

Mia’s “good service” definitely paid off. We can’t wait for her to soft-launch her boy toy!