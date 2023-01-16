Reagan Hack Is Back — Meet the Newest Member of Bravo’s ‘Southern Hospitality’

With Season 1 of Southern Hospitality in full swing, Bravo decided to throw the cast a wild pitch by bringing a new member into the mix — Reagan Hack, who is no stranger to the staff of the Republic.

In late 2022, we were introduced to the sizable cast of Southern Hospitality, which happens to have a knack for drama and in-fighting. (No surprise there, considering it's one of Bravo’s reality television creations.) The guys and gals of Leva Bonaparte’s Republic weren’t quite prepared for the arrival of a new staff member, or rather, a returning staff member.

Reagan Hack was welcomed back to the Republic family by Leva in Episode 6, and even though OG cast members know her and the drama that surrounds her, fans are asking for a bit more information.

Who is Reagan Hack?

A Greenville, S.C., native, Reagan, 23, has done quite a lot in a short amount of time. She previously worked at Republic but quit to travel the world with her boyfriend. Reagan also was a part-time waitress at a steakhouse restaurant, interned for the South Carolina House of Representatives as a campaign assistant, and held the part-time position of Client Sales Manager at a medical spa. After that, she earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. Oh, and she’s a model at Ursula Wiedmann, too.

Now, Reagan is VIP of sales at Republic, plus she moonlights remotely for Palmetto Publishing as a marketing copywriter. According to a brief bio, Reagan wears a variety of hats, juggling a few part-time jobs. But her diverse schedule isn’t why cast members question Reagan’s dedication and sincerity. Apparently, she’s done one of their own wrong.

What’s the drama between Reagan and the ‘Southern Hospitality’ cast?

Episode 6 aired some dirty laundry about Reagan and her previous relationship with cast member Will Kulp. Reagan cheated on Will during their relationship and may have also cheated on her current boyfriend, Reece William, with another cast member/staff member, Bradley Carter. With that kind of a history with two Republic staff members, it’s understandable that bringing Reagan on board caused the hackles to rise for some other established cast members.

Who is Reagan’s boyfriend Reece William?

Reece is a successful and relatively wealthy Charleston businessman who holds the title of principal/head of site acquisitions at Middleburg Communities. And he’s also a managing principal at Wayah Wake Real Estate Advisors.

Aside from one scrape with the law (a DUI some years ago), Reece appears to be a primarily upstanding citizen who prefers his privacy. His Instagram handle, @younggreece, is private. That being said, some Southern Hospitality cast members have alluded to Reece being a possessive boyfriend who isn’t fond of Reagan returning to the Republic and its den of drama – not to mention the close proximity to some old flings and flames.