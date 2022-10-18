The ‘Southern Hospitality’ Cast List Is Here — Details on the ‘Southern Charm’ Spinoff

Bravo announced plans to premiere Southern Hospitality Season 1 at the network’s annual BravoCon event. In addition to sharing the show’s official teaser trailer, fans also learned its premiere date. Southern Hospitality will air on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 p.m. After the new episodes air, fans can catch up by streaming the show on Bravo’s official streaming service, Peacock.

Catch new episodes of Southern Hospitality Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST.