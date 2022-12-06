'Southern Hospitality' Star Maddi Reese Is a Boss Babe

Based off of social media, Maddi appears to be single, although it does look like there may be a love triangle in her future. The premiere episode had fellow cast member Joe Bradley confessing his feelings to the camera, as well as Maddi's ex-boyfriend, Trevor, making an appearance at her work.

Her bio also hints at said love triangle, stating that "Maddi is pursued by two guys and forced to make an impossible choice: jeopardize a close friendship by dating her co-worker Joe or risk another heartbreak by getting back together with her cheating ex-boyfriend."