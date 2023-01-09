'Southern Hospitality's' Lamar Bonaparte Is Well-Off, but How Rich Is He?

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality are in awe of the force who is Leva Bonaparte. The gorgeous mother-of-one lives quite a lavish lifestyle and is respected by many for being a savvy businesswoman. While most folks know Leva to be at the helm of the nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge — which is featured on Southern Hospitality — it appears that she’s actually in business with her hubby, Lamar Bonaparte.

Lamar, who is known to be a major player in the business world, prefers to keep a low profile. However, his business acumen and success speak for themselves. That said, fans have long wondered how Lamar measures up in the financial department. So, what is Lamar Bonaparte’s net worth? Here’s everything that we know.

Lamar Bonaparte’s net worth is set to skyrocket.

As of writing, QuickCelebFacts shares that Lamar has an estimated net worth between $1 million to $10 million. This range reflects Lamar’s work as a businessman and entrepreneur. The outlet shares that Lamar owns Republic Development and Management Group located in South Carolina. The group is a conglomerate that has various businesses — 26 to be exact‚ ranging from hospitality, nightlife, real estate, and more. Since the hospitality industry alone is known to be quite lucrative, it’s expected that Lamar’s net worth will continue to blossom over time.

Lamar Bonaparte prefers to stay away from the cameras.

Folks who are avid viewers of Southern Hospitality can likely recall seeing Lamar appear now and again on the series. And while it’s common for the spouses of Bravolebrities to make regular appearances on their respective shows, Lamar prefers to keep his presence low-key.

“He's not a big TV guy," Leva told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. "I have to drag him into family photos. He doesn't even like pictures." While Lamar prefers to leave the job of reality TV to his main squeeze, Leva does share that he’s very dominant in the world of business.

“He's sort of like a strong silent type in all things," Leva told the outlet. "Even when it boils down to the business, he'll kind of walk in, see what he needs to and go.”

