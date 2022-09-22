What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?

For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship.

That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. Though Taylor is 15 years younger than her then-beau, she was able to keep him grounded. It seemed like Shep had finally met his match, and that the longtime bachelor could be getting ready to get married, and to start a family.