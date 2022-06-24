'Southern Charm' Fans Think Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Might Be Headed for a Breakup
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Southern Charm.
Season 8 of Southern Charm provides a much-needed update on what the likes of Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Naomie Olindo have been up to. How are the coupled-up cast members getting on? Is Shep Rose still dating Taylor Ann Green? What about Craig and Paige DeSorbo, and Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell?
How are Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green holding up? Are the 'Southern Charm' stars still together?
The life expectancies of the relationships appearing on Southern Charm tend to vary. Take ex-narrator Cameran Eubanks, who has been happily married to Jason Wimberly since 2014. Likewise, Patricia Altschul's friendship with Michael Kelcourse — who continues to appear on Southern Charm despite suffering an acute spinal cord injury in February 2021 — has withstood the test of time. What about Shep Rose, Charleston's own womanizer, and his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green? How are they holding up?
Shep and Taylor first sparked dating rumors in March 2020. They made the relationship official in May 2020, and it's been smooth sailing ever since. They made their first appearance as a couple on Southern Charm in the Season 7 premiere. Shep and Taylor have faced some criticism, with some fans scrutinizing how Shep's has been treating Taylor. But it seems that the relationship is here to last.
Several couples on Southern Charm have announced their breakup ahead of the Season 8 premiere. Take Kathryn, who split up with Chleb in November 2021. With the addition of Naomie, who dated Craig for about three years before they called it quits in 2017, things are looking slightly shakier for Craig and Paige DeSorbo, his girlfriend and co-star on Summer House and Winter House.
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have faced some breakup rumors, but they are still going strong.
Shep and Taylor have been dating for around two years, and they are not about to let breakup rumors come in their way.
The stars frequently take to Instagram to post swoon-worthy photos of their latest adventures, such as a dreamy getaway to Tulum, Mexico and a visit to some of the finest vineyards in Napa Valley, Calif. Still doubting the strength of Shep's and Taylor's relationship? It's perhaps worth pointing out that the Southern Charm star and entrepreneur uses the Instagram handle, @relationshep.
Shep and Taylor have yet to move in together. They spend so much time together that they had to introduce the concept of the night off, however.
"[Taylor] stays with me a lot. Five, six nights a week," Shep told Bravo. "Every now and then, she'll give me a night off."
As to the long-term game plans? As Taylor hinted in the same interview, she started working on a wedding-themed Pinterest board before meeting Shep — which would suggest that the pressure is on. "I grew up with a Pinterest board of wanting to get married," Taylor said.
Could they be the couple to tie the knot in Season 8 of Southern Charm? Catch new episodes of Southern Charm every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo to find out.