'Southern Charm' Stars Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover Have a Long History with One Another

Longtime fans of Southern Charm will remember when Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover dated, lived together, and argued over the latter star's sewing venture ("What's wrong with my sewing?").

For two seasons, some fans rooted for the duo to make things work, while others wondered if they were ill-suited for one another. The co-stars officially parted ways in 2017, and Naomie went on to date Metul Shah (she said that he cheated on her once they broke up in 2021).