Meet 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell

After a very messy divorce with ex-husband Thomas Ravenel , a politician who has since has pled guilty to assault and battery of a Charleston woman, and a spontaneous split with ex-boyfriend Hunter Price, it appears that Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has found love once again. After wishing a special someone a happy birthday in an intimate Instagram post, fans were dying to know: Who is the mystery man that has captured this southern belle’s heart?

Chleb Ravenell is a product specialist at Apple.

Sources say that Kathryn Dennis and her new beau, Chleb Ravenell, started dating several months before they made their relationship Instagram official. According to his LinkedIn page, Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend was formerly a wide receiver for the West Michigan University Broncos where he attended college, and currently works as a product specialist for Apple.

An article published by People revealed that Chleb and Kathryn met by way of a mutual friend and have grown even closer during the pandemic. “They've been dating a few months now. They have good chemistry together. He's met the kids and is good with them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Kathryn’s relationship announcement came months after being involved in an online argument where she was accused of being racially insensitive. The disagreement arose after sliding in the DMs of radio show host Mika Gadsden to defend a Charleston business owner who threw a Donald Trump boat parade.

Article continues below advertisement