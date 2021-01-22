Meet 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell

Meet 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Boyfriend, Chleb RavenellBy Pretty Honore
Updated
After a very messy divorce with ex-husband Thomas Ravenel, a politician who has since has pled guilty to assault and battery of a Charleston woman, and a spontaneous split with ex-boyfriend Hunter Price, it appears that Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has found love once again. After wishing a special someone a happy birthday in an intimate Instagram post, fans were dying to know: Who is the mystery man that has captured this southern belle’s heart?
Chleb Ravenell is a product specialist at Apple.
Sources say that Kathryn Dennis and her new beau, Chleb Ravenell, started dating several months before they made their relationship Instagram official. According to his LinkedIn page, Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend was formerly a wide receiver for the West Michigan University Broncos where he attended college, and currently works as a product specialist for Apple.
An article published by People revealed that Chleb and Kathryn met by way of a mutual friend and have grown even closer during the pandemic. “They've been dating a few months now. They have good chemistry together. He's met the kids and is good with them."
Kathryn’s relationship announcement came months after being involved in an online argument where she was accused of being racially insensitive. The disagreement arose after sliding in the DMs of radio show host Mika Gadsden to defend a Charleston business owner who threw a Donald Trump boat parade.
Later, Kathryn sent a monkey emoji to the radio host, landing herself in a world of trouble with the online community. She later released a statement that read, “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'ifs ands or buts' that excuse me.”
Kathryn is still cordial with her ex-husband, Thomas Ravenel.
Breakups don’t have to be bitter, well, at least according to Kathryn and her ex-husband Thomas Ravenel, who were seen kicking it as recently as last year. A report read, “Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more.”
Talks of rekindling fizzled out quickly between the former couple after Kathryn discovered that Thomas was having a baby with another woman despite their nasty divorce and failed attempt of reconciliation. At one point, Thomas even tried to be friendly with Kathryn’s last boyfriend, America’s Got Talent’s Hunter Prince.
She explained in a previous episode of Watch What Happens Live, "It was extremely awkward. Thomas knows very much who he is and he walked up to him and said, 'Who are you? Oh, nice to meet you.' And that was it. It was at Kensie's birthday party, and that was that."
Kathryn Dennis and Hunter Price had a whirlwind romance.
In 2019, Kathryn and America’s Got Talent’s Hunter Price announced the end of their relationship after seven months of dating. The breakup came as a shock to fans because Kathryn had recently been seen wearing what looked like an engagement ring. A source explained, “Kathryn is not engaged to anyone but herself. She and Hunter actually split about two weeks ago. Their relationship ran its course. Kathryn is doing well, and staying focused on the kids.”