"Fake, Unauthorized Nonsense" — Kim Porter's Ex Threatens to Sue the Author of Her Memoir The memoir, 'Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side...' accuses Diddy of unspeakable acts. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 23 2024, 4:17 p.m. ET

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual abuse. A memoir detailing the alleged abuse Sean "Diddy" Combs's ex, Kim Porter, endured is being refuted by several members of the late model's inner circle.

Kim's unauthorized memoir sparked attention when it was released before Diddy's September 2024 arrest. Here's what to know about its validity.

Kim's ex, Al B Sure! and her best friend have said the memoir is fake.

On Sept. 6, 2024, author Jamal T. Millwood and publisher Chris Todd released a book titled, Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side… The book allegedly comprises journal entries Kim wrote about her and Diddy's 13-year relationship, which resulted in the birth of their children: Christian and twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs. It detailed Kim allegedly sharing multiple instances of sexual abuse from her ex, including him forcing her to have sex with a high-profile couple.

Kim's memoir also has a chapter that accuses her ex Al B. Sure! of engaging in a sexual relationship with both her and Diddy. On Monday, Sept. 23, Al released several Instagram posts denying any truth to the memoir, calling the project "FAKE unauthorized nonsense" in one of his lengthy posts. He also threatened to take legal action against Smallwood and Todd. "There will be [a] significant suit headed right for the heads of the responsible parties who dragged my name into this bulls--t,” he declared.

Al also shared that he wants the FBI to open an investigation into Kim's 2018 death. The model died from pneumonia that November, though Al said she was in "good health" when he spoke to her just a few days before she died.

In addition to Kim's ex, her best friend, Eboni Elektra, spoke out about the memoir's release in July 2024. In a lengthy post, Eboni claimed her friend never considered writing a book about her and Diddy's time together. "THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was," she wrote. "Kim would never do such a thing, and that's the honest-to-God truth."