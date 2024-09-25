Home > Entertainment > Music Was Justin Bieber Trying to Warn Listeners About Diddy's Parties in His "Yummy" Music Video? "You're incriminating, no disguise / And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies," are a few lyrics from the song. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 25 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Def Jam

As allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to mount, people are revisiting songs they believe may contain hidden messages about the music mogul. Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video is the latest to come under scrutiny, with many believing Justin, who recently welcomed his first child, is trying to warn fans about the troubling experiences he faced as a child star under Diddy's mentorship. For those who don’t know, Justin entered the music scene at 15 after being discovered on YouTube.

He was signed by Usher and later introduced to Diddy, who reportedly served as his mentor. A 2009 video that has resurfaced features Diddy saying, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.” Given this context, fans are revisiting Justin's "Yummy" video, and the connections being drawn are pretty disturbing. So, is "Yummy" about Diddy? Let's dive into the video.

Is Justin Bieber's "Yummy" music video about Diddy?

Source: Def Jam

While Justin hasn’t commented on the alleged AI-generated song "Lost Myself at a Diddy Party" or the speculation that "Yummy" is about Diddy, some viewers are convinced it is.

TikToker Alexis Mae (@alexismae.xo) has done an excellent job breaking down hidden clues in Justin's song that could suggest he intended it as a warning rather than just enjoyable content. At the beginning of the video, we see Justin entering the party scene through the kitchen, where he then sits among the wealthy.

Source: Def Jam

The TikToker then begins her commentary, urging viewers to pay close attention to a girl playing an instrument in a fancy red sparkling getup. Later in the video, as the party dies down, we see that same red outfit draped across a chair, suggesting she is no longer wearing it, which implies she may be naked. A close-up of the girl's face clearly shows she is not mature enough to be engaging in such behaviors, raising significant red flags.

Source: Def Jam

Another point the TikToker highlights is the sandwich sitting in front of Justin on the table, with the bread oddly propped up, resembling a fort protecting the red cherry behind it.

While Justin enjoys his time at the party, the atmosphere shifts when unappetizing foods start to coming out, and we're not talking beans and waffles with ketchup — we're talking about a raw fish sitting atop what looks like a mound of green jello mixed with peas, with shrimp around the plate's rim. It’s nauseating.

Source: Def Jam

After the disgusting food arrives, the TikToker notes that the sandwich concealing the cherry is now turned around, revealing the cherry has turned black and is accompanied by a green olive and pickle resembling a face with its tongue sticking out.

Commenters have linked the cherry to innocence, suggesting its transformation signifies the loss or disappearance of that innocence, possibly alluding to what allegedly went on behind closed doors between Diddy and his victims.

Some people believe "Yummy" portrays a scene at a Diddy White Party.

Source: Def Jam

In another scene from the video, the black lights come on as more women join in on the fun. People are dancing and enjoying themselves, with a few outfit changes taking place. Suddenly, most of the attendees appear to be wearing white. “This is a white party. This is a P. Diddy white party. Shocked,” the TikToker quips.

What is perhaps the most disturbing scene in "Yummy" is at the end, where there is a server in the back that folks believe is meant to look like L.A. Reid, who has been accused of grooming and sexual assault.