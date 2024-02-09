Home > Entertainment > Music Usher Has Done Several Epic Collaborations in the Past, Including in His Most Recent Album By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 9 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Take that and rewind it back. At this point, everyone knows that Usher's got the voice that makes the booty go clap. Since 1994, the R&B singer has established himself as one of the most successful musicians and dancers of all time. He's topped Billboard charts on several occasions and has won several awards for his achievements in music, including over eight Grammy awards. With ongoing success like that, it's only natural that other artists would want to collaborate with him on songs.

To that end, Usher has been collaborating with other rappers and singers since 2004. Surprising no one, many of his collabs have also topped charts during their initial releases. He would go on to work with several established musicians in some of the most popular and recognizable songs that one can name. To this day, he continues to work with other artists and fans are hungry to see who he'll be performing with next. Here's a quick list of Usher's collaborations and what the future may have in store.

Source: Getty Images

Usher has made several collab tracks in the past.

Usher's very first collab came in 2004 with the song "Yeah!" He worked with rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris on the track and the lyrics were written by Sean Garrett, Patrick "J. Que" Smith, Robert McDowell, and LRoc. The song would go on to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks in a row. It later won at the 47th Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. That would mark the start of what would become a series of successful and popular collaborations involving Usher.

Here is, in no particular order, a list of artists who Usher has collabed with: Lil Jon

Ludacris

Diddy

Young Thug

Future

A$AP Rocky

Pitbull

Jay-Z

Justin Bieber

will.i.am

T.I.

Jeezy

Beyoncé

Lil Wayne

Jadakiss

Monica

Juicy J

Nicki Minaj

Rico Love

Wiz Khalifa

Luke Steele

Afrojack

Jermaine Dupri

Da Brat

Bun B

Loon

T-Pain

The East Side Boyz

Mariah Carey

Nas

Bibi Bourelli

Lil' Kim

Shyne

Twista

Gucci Mane

Dirty Money

Alicia Keys

Pharrell

Romeo Santos

DJ Khaled

David Guetta

21 Savage

Pitbull

benny blanco

Summer Walker

Drake

Rick Ross

Chris Brown

R. Kelly

Kanye West

On Feb. 9, 2024, Usher released a new album entitled "Coming Home." The album features many new singles as well as a couple of new collabs. They include songs performed with: Latto

The-Dream

H.E.R.

Pheelz

Jungkook Usher's collabs definitely aren't slowing down any time soon. In fact, his reputation as a collab artist has led some folks to believe that his 2024 Super Bowl performance could feature some surprise guests.

Usher's Super Bowl 2024 show has sparked speculation about secret guests.

With Usher headlining the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, folks are curious as to whether or not he'll have anyone else join the stage with him. After all, the Super Bowl tends to be home to all sorts of surprises and collabs, including Beyoncé and Bruno Mars stealing the show from Coldplay at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and Beyoncé's previous blackout-inducing reunion with Destiny's Child.